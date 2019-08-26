Contrasting of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.05 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.27. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.83 beta which makes it 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24.2 is Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 253.28%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 103.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.