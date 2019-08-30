Contrasting of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 4.38 N/A -1.20 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 271 11.00 N/A 5.61 49.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Abiomed Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that ViewRay Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Abiomed Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Abiomed Inc. has 6.4 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Abiomed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ViewRay Inc. and Abiomed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ViewRay Inc. has a 54.24% upside potential and an average target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of Abiomed Inc. is $215, which is potential 10.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ViewRay Inc. seems more appealing than Abiomed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ViewRay Inc. and Abiomed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Abiomed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend while Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Abiomed Inc. beats ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.