Contrasting of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

We are contrasting Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99 SEI Investments Company 55 5.47 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and SEI Investments Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 11 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.