Contrasting of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.13 N/A 0.90 18.06 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 6.29 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a 8.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 0% respectively. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 58.9% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.