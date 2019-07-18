Contrasting of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.12 N/A 0.90 18.06 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.72 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 9.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 52% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.