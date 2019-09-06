Contrasting of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.02 N/A 0.94 18.99 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.40 N/A 1.15 15.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 26.03% at a $21.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.