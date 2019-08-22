Contrasting of Vicor Corporation (VICR) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

This is a contrast between Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.43 N/A 0.78 37.75 KEMET Corporation 18 0.75 N/A 3.50 5.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vicor Corporation and KEMET Corporation. KEMET Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Vicor Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vicor Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than KEMET Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% KEMET Corporation 0.00% 38.3% 16.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vicor Corporation’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, KEMET Corporation has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vicor Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival KEMET Corporation is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Vicor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KEMET Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vicor Corporation and KEMET Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vicor Corporation’s upside potential is 39.16% at a $43 consensus price target. Meanwhile, KEMET Corporation’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 60.22%. The data provided earlier shows that KEMET Corporation appears more favorable than Vicor Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares and 82.5% of KEMET Corporation shares. Insiders held 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are KEMET Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while KEMET Corporation has 14.71% stronger performance.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.