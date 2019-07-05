Contrasting of Vicor Corporation (VICR) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Both Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 35 4.33 N/A 0.78 41.78 Intevac Inc. 5 1.08 N/A 0.25 22.44

In table 1 we can see Vicor Corporation and Intevac Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Intevac Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vicor Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vicor Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 15.2% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Vicor Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Intevac Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vicor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Intevac Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Vicor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intevac Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vicor Corporation and Intevac Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 61.8% respectively. Vicor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Intevac Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -8.27% 6.17% -12.63% -13.81% -15.04% -13.44% Intevac Inc. 8.09% 12.42% 4.86% 15.67% 20.65% 7.27%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -13.44% weaker performance while Intevac Inc. has 7.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Intevac Inc.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.