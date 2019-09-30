Contrasting of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 2.92 406.57M 1.47 14.55 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 0.00 27.85M 0.03 837.77

Demonstrates VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to VICI Properties Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 1,858,180,987.20% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 102,616,064.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.97% for VICI Properties Inc. with average price target of $25.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VICI Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.