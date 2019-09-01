Contrasting of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

Both VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties Inc. 22 11.43 N/A 1.47 14.55 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.78

In table 1 we can see VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than VICI Properties Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VICI Properties Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

VICI Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

VICI Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 15.07% at a $25.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of VICI Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of VICI Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year VICI Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors VICI Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.