Contrasting of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 23 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Vical Incorporated and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 and a Quick Ratio of 36.8. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 98.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.