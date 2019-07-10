Contrasting of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 19.65 N/A -0.67 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.67 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vical Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Risk & Volatility

Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

18.4 and 18.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vical Incorporated. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vical Incorporated and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 5%. 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.