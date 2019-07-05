Contrasting of Vical Incorporated (VICL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical Incorporated 1 20.83 N/A -0.67 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vical Incorporated is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vical Incorporated and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.67, while its potential upside is 249.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.