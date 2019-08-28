Contrasting of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Both Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.78 N/A -0.15 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 53 2.64 N/A 0.46 124.19

Table 1 demonstrates Viavi Solutions Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Viavi Solutions Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. has a -3.20% downside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Meanwhile, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $68.25, while its potential upside is 26.46%. Based on the data given earlier, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Viavi Solutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viavi Solutions Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 96.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year Viavi Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Viavi Solutions Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.