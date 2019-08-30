Contrasting of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

We are contrasting Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 82 2.24 N/A -1.14 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 69 3.67 N/A 1.81 40.38

In table 1 we can see Viasat Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viasat Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Viasat Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Viasat Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Viasat Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

Viasat Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.28% and an $79.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $85.7, which is potential 12.10% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, QUALCOMM Incorporated is looking more favorable than Viasat Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viasat Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 78.6%. Viasat Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year Viasat Inc. was more bullish than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Viasat Inc.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.