Contrasting of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat Inc. 83 2.33 N/A -1.14 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 1.11 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Viasat Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Viasat Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viasat Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viasat Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Viasat Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Viasat Inc. has a -1.40% downside potential and a consensus target price of $79.5. Competitively the average target price of CalAmp Corp. is $15, which is potential 27.66% upside. The data provided earlier shows that CalAmp Corp. appears more favorable than Viasat Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares and 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Viasat Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Viasat Inc. has 38.41% stronger performance while CalAmp Corp. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Viasat Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.