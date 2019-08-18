Contrasting of Viacom Inc. (VIAB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom Inc. 29 0.82 N/A 3.94 7.70 Fox Corporation 36 1.80 N/A 2.60 14.32

In table 1 we can see Viacom Inc. and Fox Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fox Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Viacom Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Viacom Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viacom Inc. and Fox Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 7% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Viacom Inc. and Fox Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Viacom Inc. has a 31.32% upside potential and an average target price of $34.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Viacom Inc. shares and 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09% Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1%

For the past year Viacom Inc. had bullish trend while Fox Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Viacom Inc. beats Fox Corporation.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.