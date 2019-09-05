Contrasting of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.27 N/A 2.29 72.86 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3015.60 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $221.11, and a 24.02% upside potential. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 61.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 24.8% respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.