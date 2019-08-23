Contrasting of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.49 N/A 2.29 72.86 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Novo Nordisk A/S which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 19.91% at a $217.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 9.8% respectively. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Novo Nordisk A/S.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.