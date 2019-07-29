Contrasting of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 96.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated N/A 180 72.97 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With average target price of $215.86, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a potential upside of 29.39%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.05%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors beat Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.