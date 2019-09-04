Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 22.13 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 12.22% and its average price target is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 89.1%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.