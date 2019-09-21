Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 while its Current Ratio is 27.7. Meanwhile, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.