Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.85 N/A -0.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.