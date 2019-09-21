Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 82.9%. About 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.