Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

We are comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 80.02% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
