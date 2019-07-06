Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

We are comparing Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 80.02% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.