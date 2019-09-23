Contrasting of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 373.56 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.