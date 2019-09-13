Contrasting of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.