Contrasting of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -0.07 48.17M -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Verona Pharma plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verona Pharma plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 97,992,836.39% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2,848,273,415.33% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verona Pharma plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 1,286.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.