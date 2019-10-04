Contrasting of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.49M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verona Pharma plc and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma plc 97,812,155.69% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,643,730,886.85% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Verona Pharma plc and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 323.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.