Contrasting of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP)

As Telecom Services – Domestic businesses, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.79 N/A 3.87 14.29 GCI Liberty Inc. 25 7.59 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Verizon Communications Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verizon Communications Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verizon Communications Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verizon Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $62, and a 9.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verizon Communications Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 23.48%. 0.03% are Verizon Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 24.22% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verizon Communications Inc. -1.25% -2.45% -2.21% 2.35% 5.3% -1.69% GCI Liberty Inc. 2.72% 5.72% 3.32% 8.36% 6.4% 9.12%

For the past year Verizon Communications Inc. had bearish trend while GCI Liberty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.