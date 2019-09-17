Contrasting of Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veritone Inc. has 26.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.2% of Veritone Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veritone Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.30% -54.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Veritone Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Veritone Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

Veritone Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 222.77%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Veritone Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veritone Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than Veritone Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Veritone Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Dividends

Veritone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.