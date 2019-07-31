Contrasting of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

Both Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv Corporation 25 0.03 N/A 0.99 21.61 Tupperware Brands Corporation 25 0.38 N/A 4.18 5.49

In table 1 we can see Veritiv Corporation and Tupperware Brands Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tupperware Brands Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Veritiv Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Tupperware Brands Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tupperware Brands Corporation 0.00% -75.8% 11.5%

Volatility and Risk

Veritiv Corporation’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritiv Corporation. Its rival Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. Veritiv Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veritiv Corporation and Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Veritiv Corporation’s upside potential is 72.22% at a $30 consensus price target. Tupperware Brands Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 30.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Veritiv Corporation looks more robust than Tupperware Brands Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Veritiv Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of Tupperware Brands Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Veritiv Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Competitively, 0.9% are Tupperware Brands Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritiv Corporation -23.35% -21.67% -40.21% -32.07% -29.12% -14.14% Tupperware Brands Corporation 1.46% -14.04% -19.84% -38.02% -47.77% -27.3%

For the past year Veritiv Corporation was less bearish than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Veritiv Corporation beats Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.