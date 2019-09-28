Contrasting of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Veritex Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 187,562,396.01% 5.60% 0.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. 45.09M 24 18.86 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Veritex Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.72

$30 is the average target price of Veritex Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 23.15%. The potential upside of the peers is 46.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -1.04% -1.27% -2.25% -3.47% -16.51% 19.69% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Veritex Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Veritex Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Veritex Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.