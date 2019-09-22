Contrasting of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 145 10.40 N/A 3.58 42.33 SYNNEX Corporation 95 0.23 N/A 8.25 11.95

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SYNNEX Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Verisk Analytics Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SYNNEX Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SYNNEX Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Verisk Analytics Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$128.33 is Verisk Analytics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -18.99%. Competitively SYNNEX Corporation has an average target price of $119, with potential upside of 21.52%. The results provided earlier shows that SYNNEX Corporation appears more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats SYNNEX Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.