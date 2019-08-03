Contrasting of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Both Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 136 10.06 N/A 3.58 42.33 StarTek Inc. 8 0.43 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc. and StarTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verisk Analytics Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.76 shows that Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. StarTek Inc. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor StarTek Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. StarTek Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics Inc. and StarTek Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 StarTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Verisk Analytics Inc. is $127.17, with potential downside of -17.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verisk Analytics Inc. and StarTek Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 11.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% StarTek Inc. -0.89% -20.02% -2.04% -2.33% -11.13% 0.9%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was more bullish than StarTek Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.