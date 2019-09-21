Contrasting of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

As Business Services businesses, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 145 10.36 N/A 3.58 42.33 Newtek Business Services Corp. 22 7.89 N/A 1.95 11.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp. Newtek Business Services Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Verisk Analytics Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$128.33 is Verisk Analytics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has stronger performance than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Newtek Business Services Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.