Contrasting of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Both Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 158 4.03 161.71M 3.58 42.33 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 23 3.62 73.72M 1.14 20.99

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Verisk Analytics Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Verisk Analytics Inc. is presently more expensive than Healthcare Services Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verisk Analytics Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 102,251,027.51% 28.4% 9.9% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 315,852,613.54% 19.5% 12%

Risk & Volatility

Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. Its rival Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.8 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc. has an average price target of $128.33, and a -17.52% downside potential. Meanwhile, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential upside is 74.47%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Healthcare Services Group Inc. seems more appealing than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. has 39.14% stronger performance while Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.