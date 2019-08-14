Contrasting of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 194 19.50 N/A 7.14 29.58 Twitter Inc. 36 9.54 N/A 1.72 24.58

In table 1 we can see VeriSign Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Twitter Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VeriSign Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Twitter Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Twitter Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

VeriSign Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.26% and an $202.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Twitter Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential downside is -1.65%. The results provided earlier shows that VeriSign Inc. appears more favorable than Twitter Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VeriSign Inc. and Twitter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 69.7%. Insiders owned 1% of VeriSign Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. has weaker performance than Twitter Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Twitter Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.