Contrasting of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Both VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 191 20.19 N/A 7.14 29.58 Tucows Inc. 70 1.54 N/A 1.76 27.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and Tucows Inc. Tucows Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Tucows Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

VeriSign Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. In other hand, Tucows Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VeriSign Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Tucows Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VeriSign Inc. and Tucows Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$202.5 is VeriSign Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -3.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VeriSign Inc. and Tucows Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 66.5%. About 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of Tucows Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while Tucows Inc. had bearish trend.

VeriSign Inc. beats Tucows Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.