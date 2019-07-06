Contrasting of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and Its Competitors

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Verint Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Verint Systems Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Verint Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 2.40% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Verint Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems Inc. N/A 54 61.12 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Verint Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Verint Systems Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.39 2.84 2.63

Verint Systems Inc. currently has an average price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. The potential upside of the peers is 22.23%. Based on the results given earlier, Verint Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verint Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verint Systems Inc. -2.73% -2.04% 19.35% 28.87% 44.9% 43.16% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Verint Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Verint Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verint Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Verint Systems Inc.’s peers have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verint Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verint Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Verint Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Verint Systems Inc.’s peers are 11.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Dividends

Verint Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verint Systems Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services, as well as mobile device tracking solutions for security applications. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.