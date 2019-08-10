Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 7.81 N/A -0.09 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vericel Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.27 beta which makes it 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vericel Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$23.5 is Vericel Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.41%. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 206.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Viking Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vericel Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89% of Vericel Corporation shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Vericel Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.