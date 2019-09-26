Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

We are comparing Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 17 6.47 N/A -0.09 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vericel Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.75% for Vericel Corporation with average price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Vericel Corporation was less bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.