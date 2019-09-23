Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 6.92 N/A -0.09 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vericel Corporation and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vericel Corporation and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Vericel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vericel Corporation and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 50.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Vericel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.