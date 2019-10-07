Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vericel Corporation and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 230,610,972.57% -3.4% -2.6% CohBar Inc. 1,943,976,411.12% -76% -62.3%

Volatility & Risk

Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vericel Corporation and CohBar Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 68.78% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vericel Corporation and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 9.5%. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors CohBar Inc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.