Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 6.89 N/A -0.09 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.12 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Vericel Corporation and Alkermes plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vericel Corporation and Alkermes plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.2. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Vericel Corporation and Alkermes plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of Vericel Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 51.13%. Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $29.5, with potential upside of 39.02%. The data provided earlier shows that Vericel Corporation appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 99.2% respectively. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Vericel Corporation had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats Alkermes plc.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.