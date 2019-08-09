Contrasting of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Both Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel Corporation 18 8.16 N/A -0.09 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vericel Corporation and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vericel Corporation has a beta of 2.72 and its 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vericel Corporation is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vericel Corporation and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vericel Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 27.86% and an $23.5 average target price. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 average target price and a -15.79% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vericel Corporation and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 39.2% respectively. 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Advaxis Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.