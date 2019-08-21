Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|5
|7.49
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.24
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.26% and an $3.5 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders held roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. was more bearish than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Summary
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc.
