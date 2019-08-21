Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be comparing the differences between Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 7.49 N/A -0.60 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.24 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.26% and an $3.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. was more bearish than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Verb Technology Company Inc.