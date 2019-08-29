Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|5
|6.87
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.23
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|160%
|-694.6%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential is 215.32% at a $3.5 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.41%
|-3.88%
|-15.74%
|-76.43%
|-76.22%
|-58.36%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.
