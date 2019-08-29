Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 6.87 N/A -0.60 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.23 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s upside potential is 215.32% at a $3.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.