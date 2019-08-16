Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 865.35 N/A -0.60 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.87 N/A 0.78 174.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Verb Technology Company Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s -0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 0.63 beta which is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verb Technology Company Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.2%. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.75%. Comparatively, MicroStrategy Incorporated has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance while MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.