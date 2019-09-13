Contrasting of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This is a contrast between Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.37 N/A -0.60 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 5.57 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verb Technology Company Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verb Technology Company Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a -0.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Verb Technology Company Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Verb Technology Company Inc. has a 186.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average target price and a 32.77% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Verb Technology Company Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.